The journey of Trump trials: 'Witch Hunt'

Yayınlanma: 22.08.2023 - 17:47

Güncelleme: 22.08.2023 - 17:47

As the cases against former President Trump continue to mount, tracking them has become increasingly complex. Trump, currently facing prosecution in both state and federal courts, is now confronting accusations of "hush money payments," involvement in the Capitol attack, and fraud. Furthermore, he has accused for alleged "interference with the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia."

Announcing on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump revealed plans to travel to Atlanta on August 24 for his court appearance related to these cases.

INTERFERENCE IN ELECTION RESULTS

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of Georgia has charged Trump and 18 others with a combined 41 counts in a 98-page report accusing them of "interfering with the 2020 election results in Georgia."

In response to the case, Trump issued the following statement on his "Truth Social" account:

"Believe it or not, I'm headed to Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday to face the radical leftist District Attorney Fani Willis."

Trump, referring to the process as a "witch hunt," alleged that Prosecutor Willis had raised funds for the case and implied that the judicial process was being coordinated by President Joe Biden and the Justice Department.

The Atlanta judge overseeing the case set Trump's bail at $200,000.

"The defendant is prohibited from taking any action intended to intimidate defendants or witnesses in this case, including social media posts or reposting content from others."

SECRET DOCUMENTS

On August 8, 2022, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) organized a raid Trump's Mar-A-Lago mansion in Florida. The raid resulted in the seizure of a substantial number of classified documents. This marked the first instance in which a federal indictment has been issued against a former US president.

The FBI indictment encompassed 37 counts against Trump, including willful concealment of government information and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Subsequently, Trump faced additional charges for allegedly instructing his employees to delete surveillance footage from his Florida mansion, bringing the total charges against him to 40. Trump's aides, Carlos de Oliveira and Walt Nauta, were also named in a three-count indictment.

"HUSH MONEY" PAYMENT

A lawsuit emerged as adult film star Stormy Daniels was said to have received a $130,000 "hush money" payment from Trump's lawyer. The Manhattan Grand Jury initiated an investigation into these claims, leading to an indictment against Trump. This made Trump the first former US president to face criminal charges in history.

The grand jury commenced an inquiry into whether Trump facilitated "hush money" payments to Stormy Daniels (real name: Stephanie Clifford) during the 2016 presidential campaign. On March 18, Trump testified before the Manhattan District Attorney, categorically denying all 34 charges against him.

CONGRESSIONAL RAID

On January 6, 2021, right-wing groups and Trump supporters stormed the House of Representatives during the certification of election results, following Trump's rally asserting election fraud. This attack resulted in five deaths, including that of a police officer.

During the session, Representative Jamie Raskin stated that evidence indicated Trump may have committed crimes including "inciting, aiding and abetting a riot," "attempting to obstruct an official process," "conspiracy to disrupt the order of the United States," and "conspiracy by making false statements."

The Justice Department charged Trump with "efforts to disrupt the 2020 elections leading to the Capitol attack." In Washington DC, before a judge, Trump pleaded not guilty to four charges in relation to the "January 6 Congressional raid" investigations.

FRAUD IN NEW YORK

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit against Trump, accusing the business magnate of fraud by misrepresenting his net worth and property values to deceive banks and lenders.

James sought a permanent ban on Trump's business activities in New York state and a $250 million damages payment.

Trump underwent hours of questioning, but no criminal charges ultimately filed against him.