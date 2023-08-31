Tragic fire claims lives in South Africa: Dozens dead and injured

Yayınlanma: 31.08.2023 - 10:06

Güncelleme: 31.08.2023 - 10:22

The fire erupted within a building in Johannesburg, prompting the immediate deployment of fire brigade and health teams to the scene. Robert Mulaudzi, Spokesperson for Johannesburg's Emergency Management, conveyed the grim news that the fire disaster claimed the lives of 63 individuals while leaving 43 others injured. Amid ongoing search and rescue operations, Mulaudzi expressed the somber possibility that the death toll could rise further. He disclosed that the building was a makeshift residential space where homeless individuals sought shelter without any formal lease agreement.

Although firefighting efforts have largely subdued the flames, reports indicate that the building accommodated approximately 200 people, underscoring the scale of the tragedy and the potential impact on the community.