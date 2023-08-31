Tragic fire claims lives in South Africa: Dozens dead and injured
A devastating fire engulfed a building in Johannesburg, South Africa's largest city, resulting in a heartbreaking loss of life. At least 63 individuals have tragically perished, with an additional 43 people sustaining injuries in the tragic incident.
The fire erupted within a building in Johannesburg, prompting the immediate deployment of fire brigade and health teams to the scene. Robert Mulaudzi, Spokesperson for Johannesburg's Emergency Management, conveyed the grim news that the fire disaster claimed the lives of 63 individuals while leaving 43 others injured. Amid ongoing search and rescue operations, Mulaudzi expressed the somber possibility that the death toll could rise further. He disclosed that the building was a makeshift residential space where homeless individuals sought shelter without any formal lease agreement.
Although firefighting efforts have largely subdued the flames, reports indicate that the building accommodated approximately 200 people, underscoring the scale of the tragedy and the potential impact on the community.
En Çok Okunan Haberler
-
- Eski bakan havuzda ölü bulundu
- İstanbul'da 'alkol' yasağı
- İkinci el araç ve gayrimenkul satışına düzenleme
- Bakan Işıkhan'dan 'memur zammı' açıklaması
- Anlaşılamayan açıklamanın ardından yeni açıklama
- Akşener'in o sözlerine ilk kez yanıt verdi
- Sabancı çiftinin sağlık durumunda yeni gelişme
- Berzeg'in evine dönen köpeğiyle ilgili yeni ayrıntı
- YKS 833'üncüsü Boğaziçi'ne giremedi!
- 'Gidenlerin kanları kurumadan...'