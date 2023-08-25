Trump surrenders at Fulton County jail in Georgia election subversion case

Yayınlanma: 25.08.2023 - 11:58

Güncelleme: 25.08.2023 - 11:58

After approximately 20 minutes of being booked, Trump was released on a $200,000 bond from the Fulton County Jail. During his booking, he was fingerprinted and had his mugshot taken, making him the first US president in history, whether past or present, to have such an image taken.

Trump expressed his viewpoint to reporters at Atlanta's airport, deeming it a "very sad day for America." He referred to his arrest as an instance of "election interference."

He stated, "What has transpired here is a grave miscarriage of justice. We have committed no wrongdoing. I have committed no wrongdoing, and this is widely recognized, given the unprecedented support I've garnered."

Emphasizing his stance, he added, "We retain every single right to challenge an election that we perceive as tainted." These remarks were made before he boarded his private jet, commonly referred to as 'Trump Force One.'

Subsequently, Trump posted his first message on X (formerly Twitter) since January 8, 2021. He shared a photograph of his initial mugshot along with a caption that read, "ELECTION INTERFERENCE," "NEVER SURRENDER!"

It's notable that Trump's access to the social media platform was restored by its CEO Elon Musk in the latter part of the previous year. This action overturned a ban placed on the former US president's account in January 2021 due to his involvement in the January 6 Capitol insurrection.

The charges against Trump encompass 13 criminal counts, which include violations of the Georgia state RICO Act, solicitation of a violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to impersonate a public officer, and conspiracy to propagate false statements.

Similarly, 18 other individuals indicted by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis were required to surrender by Friday or face an arrest warrant. On Wednesday, former Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell turned themselves in.

All co-defendants are accused of participating in a criminal conspiracy aimed at illicitly manipulating election outcomes in Georgia and other states, with the intention of retaining Trump's presidency.

Since leaving office, Trump has been indicted on four separate occasions in both state and federal courts. The charges encompass various aspects, ranging from hush money payments to an adult film star, efforts to reverse national election results, unlawful possession of classified documents, and obstructing investigators from performing their duties.

The basis for Willis' investigation was a phone call Trump made on January 2, 2021, to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. During this call, Trump urged Raffensperger to "find 11,780 votes," the precise number needed for him to secure victory in the battleground state. A recording of this conversation was later leaked to the media.

The scope of the investigation extended to the examination of fraudulent local electors who endeavored to validate falsified election outcomes in favor of Trump.