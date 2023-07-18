Turkey breaks 'heatwave' record

Yayınlanma: 18.07.2023 - 14:38

Güncelleme: 18.07.2023 - 14:42

Prof. Dr. Şermin Tağıl said in her statement to Anadolu Agency (AA) that the heat wave that has been effective since yesterday is to be recorded as the "highest temperature for years" in Turkey.

New records broken

Prof. Tağıl also said, "These increases in global average temperatures cannot be expected to be the same everywhere in the world. The Mediterranean basin, in which Turkey is located, draws attention as one of the places where the increase in average temperatures is most pronounced. Our country is currently experiencing hot weather conditions that are predicted to last for seven days, which may have devastating effects on the geographical environment, especially on humans."

Tağıl stated that during the following week, long years of temperature records would be broken in Turkey. "Accordingly, it is estimated that the temperature in Cizre (49.1 degrees), which has the highest temperature record in Turkey, will reach 50 degrees and break a new record. This value is 44.5 degrees in Cizre as of 13 July" Tağıl said.

Sensitive groups to be cautious

According to Tağıl, the hot weather wave will continue until the end of the month, especially in the Western and Southern regions of Turkey.

Tağıl also said, "Human, plant, and animal health are in great danger. The elders, infants, outdoor workers, and those with chronic diseases will be the most affected by heat waves. Especially in coastal areas, the humidity will increase the sensible temperature and cause more suffocating weather. For this reason, these sensitive groups should be cautious and not be outdoors.

It may cause forest fires

Tağıl, who stated that the rising temperatures may increase the need for water in agricultural products and cause scorching effects continued as follows:

"To minimize the effect of hot weather, farmers will need to water occasionally. Our country has an ecosystem where red pine forests with high combustibility are widespread. The temperature increase may cause fires, especially in the Mediterranean and Aegean regions. It is necessary to be prepared for this."