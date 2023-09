Turkish Foreign Minister to hold talks in Iran on Sunday

During his visit, Fidan will engage in discussions with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, addressing a range of regional and international topics, as stated in a ministry announcement.

The statement added, "The visit will provide an opportunity to explore the potential for further enhancing our bilateral cooperation with Iran in various areas."

The relationship between Turkey and Iran is guided by principles such as non-interference in each other's domestic affairs, mutual respect, and good neighborliness.