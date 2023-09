Turkish women's volleyball team defeat Belgium to win all 7 group matches

Yayınlanma: 24.09.2023 - 18:06

Güncelleme: 24.09.2023 - 18:06

The Turkish women's volleyball team defeated Belgium in straight sets to win all seven group matches on Sunday.

In the Group B game, the Turkish team won with the sets of 25-14, 25-20, and 25-21 after 73 minutes.

Melissa Vargas of Türkiye was the highest scorer of the clash as the team won their 22nd straight game.

Turkish women's volleyball team already qualified for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics after beating Japan 3-1 on Saturday.

Paris 2024 will take place from July 26 to Aug. 11.