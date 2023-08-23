Türkiye's leadership in averting global food crisis highlighted by US envoy

Yayınlanma: 23.08.2023 - 11:21

Güncelleme: 23.08.2023 - 11:21

Türkiye's role in advocating for global food security remains pivotal, emphasized US Ambassador Jeff Flake on Tuesday, spotlighting the nation's involvement in negotiating the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI).

"The Black Sea Grain Initiative has significantly alleviated suffering and hunger across the globe. The United States expresses its gratitude to Türkiye, the United Nations, and all other nations collaborating to ensure ample food for the world's population," Flake wrote in an op-ed featured on the US embassy's website.

"The success of the BSGI not only underscores Türkiye's indispensable position in world affairs but also highlights its commitment to stand up for global welfare," he added.

Flake, who has served as the US Ambassador to Türkiye, pointed out the significance of Türkiye's global leadership, particularly in negotiating the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

"Facilitated among Türkiye, Ukraine, Russia, and the United Nations, this agreement guaranteed access to food for some of the most vulnerable individuals on our planet," he elaborated.

Since its inception in August of the previous year, the initiative has enabled the delivery of nearly 33 million metric tons of Ukrainian grain and food products to global markets, Flake reported.

Approximately 65% of these agricultural resources were directed to developing countries, effectively supporting global food security and stability.

Russia's withdrawal from the BSGI on July 17 this year marked a significant development. The accord was established in July 2022 following mediation by the UN and Türkiye. It aimed to reinitiate grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which had been subjected to a blockade by Russia due to the outbreak of its war in February of that year.

Flake emphasized that the existence of the BSGI is a response to "President Vladimir Putin's aggression in Ukraine." He underscored the human toll of the conflict, mentioning war crimes such as sexual assault, torture, and extrajudicial executions, which have affected innocent civilians, including children.

The ambassador attributed Russia's actions to a "weaponization of food" strategy that exacerbates suffering beyond Ukraine's borders, affecting the developing world in particular.

Flake stated that Moscow's recent withdrawal from the BSGI, coupled with its attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure and aggression against civilian traffic in the Black Sea, exacerbate global food insecurity.

He countered Russia's justifications for withdrawal, pointing out that the country's exports of fertilizers and grains were at or near their highest levels while the BSGI was in effect.

The withdrawal decision, according to Flake, boosts the profits from Russia's food exports while subjecting the world to higher food prices and placing the most vulnerable populations at increased risk of hunger.