Türkiye's sectoral confidence mixed in April

Yayınlanma: 24.04.2023 - 17:49

Güncelleme: 24.04.2023 - 17:49

Türkiye's sectoral confidence indices posted mixed results in April, according to official data released on Monday.

Seasonally adjusted confidence indices for retail trade and construction were down, while the services sector saw a rise from the previous month.

The confidence index for retail trade fell 1.3% month-on-month to 116.2 in April, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported.

The construction confidence index decreased marginally by 0.1% to 88.4 in the same period.

The services confidence index, on the other hand, rose 1.1% from a month ago to 118.1 in April.

Calculated from a monthly survey, the results are evaluated within the range of 0-200, signaling an optimistic outlook when the value is above 100 and a pessimistic one when below that level.