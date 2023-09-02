UK records eighth hottest summer in 2023: Met Office
In 2023, the UK experienced one of its hottest summers in history, as indicated by meteorological data released on Friday.
According to the Met Office, "Meteorological summer 2023 was the eighth warmest on record by mean temperature, thanks largely to June’s record-breaking temperatures, in a series which dates back to 1884."
The average mean temperature for this period was 15.4°C (59.72°F), which was 0.8°C (33.44°F) warmer than the historical average.
The Met Office also reported that it was a "wetter than average summer with July leading the way in terms of rainfall; which was provisionally the UK’s sixth wettest July on record."
Met Office senior scientist Mike Kendon commented, "The characteristic variability of the UK’s climate has once again been illustrated by this summer."
Player Alanı
En Çok Okunan Haberler
-
- Türkiye'nin ünlü plajı 'otele' döndü
- Reçete ve raporlar için yeni düzenleme
- KKM'nin bilinmeyen hikâyesi ortaya çıktı
- AKP'de 'kriz' korkusu
- Adli yıl açılışında 'Saray' sansürü
- Filenin Sultanları finalde...
- Duruşma için Bodrum'a gitmişti... Hayatını kaybetti
- 'Laik bir devlette bu söylem nedir?'
- Kalp masajı yapılırken vurdular!
- Temsilcilerimizin Konferans Ligi rakipleri belli oldu!