UK records eighth hottest summer in 2023: Met Office

Yayınlanma: 02.09.2023 - 10:12

Güncelleme: 02.09.2023 - 10:12

According to the Met Office, "Meteorological summer 2023 was the eighth warmest on record by mean temperature, thanks largely to June’s record-breaking temperatures, in a series which dates back to 1884."

The average mean temperature for this period was 15.4°C (59.72°F), which was 0.8°C (33.44°F) warmer than the historical average.

The Met Office also reported that it was a "wetter than average summer with July leading the way in terms of rainfall; which was provisionally the UK’s sixth wettest July on record."

Met Office senior scientist Mike Kendon commented, "The characteristic variability of the UK’s climate has once again been illustrated by this summer."