US' Biden announces intention to seek reelection in 2024
'I have not made that formal decision, but it’s my intention,' US president tells MSNBC.
US President Joe Biden intends to seek reelection in 2024, with the support of the first lady, he said in an interview.
"I have not made that formal decision, but it’s my intention. My intention to run again. And we have time to make that decision," Biden told MSNBC in an interview broadcast on Saturday.
He stressed that he hasn't formally announced his candidacy yet because he has to treat himself "as a candidate from that moment on."
Biden is in near the middle of his four-year term. If he declares he is running for president again, certain legal rules kick in.
On the views of first lady Jill Biden, the president said his wife supports him in his decision.
"My wife thinks that we’re doing something very important and that I shouldn’t walk away from it,” he added.
Now 79 years old, Joe Biden has been America’s oldest president since he took office in January at age 78.
While he is generally liked by Democrats, some say they hope a younger candidate or one who is less centrist than Biden will emerge.
Video Haberler
- Tropikal Meyve Festivali yarışmalarla devam etti
- Ölüme davetiye çıkardı
- Diyarbakır’da uçuşlara sis engeli
- Mücadeleci bir baroya ihtiyaç var
- 'Öğrenilmiş çaresizliği aşacağız'
- Mısır tarlasına inen kartal ve akbaşlar böyle karşılaştı
- 2023 doğumları için çalışmalara başlandı
- Şehir stresinden işte böyle kurtuldular
- O anlar saniye saniye kamerada
- Uludağ'da sonbahar güzelliği havadan görüntülendi
En Çok Okunan Haberler
-
- 51 yıldır tek bir şey satamadı!
- Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan Erdoğan’a olay yanıt
- Kurtuluşu da çöküşü gibi...
- Kar yağışı için saat verildi
- Yeni 'mücadele' arkadaşlarını iyi tanı Çelebi!
- 'AKP’den kopuşları' eleştirdi; anında sildi
- İstanbul'da ünlü modele cinsel saldırı
- Tarihçilerden Ünal'a sert tepki
- Putin'in sağlığı ile ilgili bomba iddia
- HDP'den 6'lı masa açıklaması