US expresses strong concern regarding Gabon Coup

Yayınlanma: 31.08.2023 - 09:31

Güncelleme: 31.08.2023 - 09:31

"The evolving events in Gabon raise deep concern for the United States. Our stance against military coups or any unconstitutional transfers of power remains steadfast," declared Matthew Miller, the spokesperson for the State Department, in an official statement.

Miller emphasized, "We implore those accountable to promptly release government members and their families while ensuring their safety. Furthermore, we emphasize the preservation of civilian governance."

The State Department also urged all parties to exercise restraint and uphold human rights while advocating for peaceful resolution through dialogue following the electoral outcome announcement.

"Our reservations are also tied to the election's lack of transparency and reports of irregularities. The United States stands in solidarity with the Gabonese people," added Miller.

The coup transpired subsequent to the official declaration of President Ali Bongo securing a third term in office following Saturday's elections.

However, the military promptly nullified the election results and dissolved governmental institutions amid reports of gunfire in the capital city, Libreville.

In the broader context, Gabon joins the growing list of African nations encountering military takeovers, following the recent seizure of power by Niger's military at the close of the previous month.