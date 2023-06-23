US, India seek to improve cooperation on international matters: Statement

Yayınlanma: 23.06.2023 - 11:54

Güncelleme: 23.06.2023 - 11:54

The US and India seek to enhance their cooperation on international issues, particularly regarding developments in the Indo-Pacific region, according to a joint statement Thursday.

It came during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's talks in Washington.

The statement emphasized the importance of upholding the rules-based international order and highlighted the adverse humanitarian and economic consequences resulting from the conflict in Ukraine.

The leaders "called for greater efforts to mitigate the consequences of the war, especially in the developing world," said the statement. They also pledge to render continuing humanitarian assistance to Ukrainians.

"They called for respect for international law, principles of the UN Charter, and territorial integrity and sovereignty," it said.

According to the statement, the leaders underscored the need to strengthen and reform the multilateral system to better reflect contemporary realities.

"In this context, both sides remain committed to a comprehensive UN reform agenda, including through expansion in permanent and non-permanent categories of membership of the UN Security Council," it said.

President Joe Biden and Modi recommitted themselves to empowering the Quad as a partnership for global good, referring to the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, a group of four countries -- the US, Australia, India and Japan.

They also "reiterated their enduring commitment to a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous India-Pacific region with respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty, and international law," said the statement.

The leaders expressed deep concern about the deteriorating situation in Myanmar and condemned the destabilizing ballistic missile launches of North Korea.

The statement said the US and India stand together to counter global terrorism and unequivocally condemn terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations.

"They strongly condemned cross-border terrorism, the use of terrorist proxies, and called on Pakistan to take immediate action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for launching terrorist attacks," it added.