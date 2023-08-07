US Justice Department ask judge to bar Trump, his lawyers from sharing information about case

Yayınlanma: 07.08.2023 - 11:34

The US Justice Department said Saturday that a social media post by Donald Trump on his Social Truth platform is "particularly significant" in the lawsuit filed against the former president in the nation’s capital earlier this week.

Prosecutors argued that the post has "witnesses, judges, lawyers, and other individuals related to legal matters pending against him."

They expressed concerns to US District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing the case, that if Trump were to start publishing posts regarding grand jury proceedings or other evidence provided by the agency, it could have "harmful and deterrent effects on witnesses or potentially impact the case negatively."

A proposed protective order is sought to prevent Trump and his lawyers from disclosing government-provided materials to unauthorized individuals.

"IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!" Trump wrote Friday in the post.

It is worth noting that the new lawsuit was filed on Aug. 1, accusing Trump of attempting to change the outcome of the 2020 presidential elections in his favor.

He has been charged with "conspiracy to defraud the United States", "conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding". "obstruction of an official proceeding" and "conspiring to obstruct voters' constitutional rights."

After his court appearance Thursday, Trump claimed the charges were part of an "election interference" and a "witch hunt.”

There is also the possibility of a new indictment soon in the state of Georgia related to an investigation into attempted interference in that state's election results in 2020, which could implicate Trump.