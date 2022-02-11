US to freeze Afghan assets
US President Joe Biden has signed an executive order freezing Afghan state banks banks's assets.
U.S. President Joe Biden froze $7 billion in assets belonging to the previous Afghan government on Friday with the aim of splitting the funds between victims of the 9/11 attacks and desperately needed aid for post-war Afghanistan.
Biden formally seized the assets in an executive order. The money had been stuck in the New York Federal Reserve since the fall of the US-backed government in Kabul and takeover by the Taliban insurgency that fought US-led forces for 20 years.
A senior US official said Biden will seek authority to funnel $3.5 billion of that into a humanitarian aid trust fund for Afghans, with the rest becoming potentially available to victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
The money will be put in a trust fund that will manage aid in a way that bypasses the Taliban authorities, whose government has not been recognized by the United States.
"More than $3.5 billion in (Afghan) assets would remain in the United States and are subject to ongoing litigation by US victims of terrorism. Plaintiffs will have a full opportunity to have their claims heard in court," the White House said.
Günün Video Haberi
Video Haberler
- 'Kıymalı yumurtalı pide 14 TL vekilime Meclis'te'
- 'Dayanırsın rüşvete, iftiraya, yalana'
- Falyalı suikast sonucu öldü: Görüntüler ortaya çıktı
- Çocuğunu ocakta su kaynatarak ısıtmaya çalışmıştı
- Elektrik faturasına isyan sürüyor
- 'A4 kağıtlarının üzerinde namaz kılıyordum'
- O konuşmanın videosu ortaya çıktı!
- Yolu trafiğe kapatarak dakikalarca oyun oynadılar
- Yurttaşın 'ekmek' çilesi bitmiyor!
- Habertürk canlı yayınında 'zam' kavgası
En Çok Okunan Haberler
- 'Beyaz cüce' yörüngesinde tespit edildi: Yaşam olabilir
- Mamadan zehirlenen 2 bebek yaşamını yitirdi
- Yeni varyantlar yolda mı?
- Biden, Afganistan'la Ukrayna'yı karıştırdı
- Evi yanan aile yardım bekliyor: İmkanım yok
- Durex'in Haydar Dümen reklamı gündem oldu
- Lavrov: Rusya, Ukrayna ile savaşmak istemiyor
- Gider borusu çalınmıştı: 'Bu sefer daha sıkı ve kuvvetli
- Reisi: Tahran'ın Viyana görüşmelerinde hiç umudu olmadı
- US to freeze Afghan assets