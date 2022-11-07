US urges Ukraine to show 'openness' to negotiate with Russia: Report

07 Kasım 2022 Pazartesi, 15:10

The US administration has "privately" encouraged Ukrainian leaders to signal an openness to negotiate with Russia, according to The Washington Post.

US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, have warned that the “Ukraine fatigue” among some allies could worsen if Kyiv continues to shut down negotiations, the daily reported on Saturday.

The request by American officials is not aimed at pushing Kyiv to the negotiating table, but they called it "a calculated attempt" to ensure that Ukraine "maintains the support of other nations facing constituencies wary of fueling a war for many years to come."

US officials told the daily that Ukraine’s position on negotiations with Russia was wearing thin among allies that are worried about the economic effects of a protracted war.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine is only prepared to enter negotiations with Russia if its troops leave all parts of Ukraine, including Crimea and the eastern areas of Donbas, de facto controlled by Russia since 2014, during an interview to Czech television.

Last month, Zelenskyy signed a decree that declares Russia's annexation of parts of Ukraine null and void, and also signed another decree earlier on Sept. 30 that stated the "impossibility of negotiations" with Russian President Vladimir Putin.