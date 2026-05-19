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Game Pass'ten 31 Mayıs'ta kaldırılacak oyunlar belli oldu

Game Pass'ten 31 Mayıs'ta kaldırılacak oyunlar belli oldu

19.05.2026 19:04:00
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Haber Merkezi
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Game Pass'ten 31 Mayıs'ta kaldırılacak oyunlar belli oldu

Xbox Game Pass sisteminden mayıs ayının sonunda kaldırılacak oyunlar açıklandı. Buna göre 5 oyun daha sistemden kaldırılacak.
102 yıllık tarihiyle Türkiye’nin en güvenilir gazetesi. Tıkla ve favori kaynaklarına ekle

Xbox Game Pass ile kullanıcılar abonelikleri süresince bazı oyunları ücretsiz şekilde oynayabiliyor. Her ay yeni oyunlar eklenen sistemden bazı oyunlar da çıkıyor.

Bu ay sonunda ise toplamda 5 oyun Game Pass'ten çıkıyor. Bu oyunlar istenirse ücreti ödenerek oynanabiliyor. 

Game Pass kütüphanesinden ayrılacak oyunlar ise şu şekilde:

  • Metaphor: ReFantazio (PC Game Pass, Ultimate, Premium)
  • Persona 4 Golden (PC Game Pass, Ultimate, Premium)
  • Against the Storm (PC Game Pass, Ultimate, Premium)
  • Crypt Custodian (PC Game Pass, Ultimate, Premium)
  • Spray Paint Simulator (PC Game Pass, Ultimate, Premium)
İlgili Konular: #ücretsiz oyunlar #Microsoft Xbox Game Pass #Game Pass

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