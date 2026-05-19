Game Pass'ten 31 Mayıs'ta kaldırılacak oyunlar belli oldu

Xbox Game Pass ile kullanıcılar abonelikleri süresince bazı oyunları ücretsiz şekilde oynayabiliyor. Her ay yeni oyunlar eklenen sistemden bazı oyunlar da çıkıyor.
Bu ay sonunda ise toplamda 5 oyun Game Pass'ten çıkıyor. Bu oyunlar istenirse ücreti ödenerek oynanabiliyor.
Game Pass kütüphanesinden ayrılacak oyunlar ise şu şekilde:
- Metaphor: ReFantazio (PC Game Pass, Ultimate, Premium)
- Persona 4 Golden (PC Game Pass, Ultimate, Premium)
- Against the Storm (PC Game Pass, Ultimate, Premium)
- Crypt Custodian (PC Game Pass, Ultimate, Premium)
- Spray Paint Simulator (PC Game Pass, Ultimate, Premium)