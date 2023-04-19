4 dead, 3 injured in shootings in US state of Maine

Yayınlanma: 19.04.2023 - 00:31

Güncelleme: 19.04.2023 - 00:31

Multiple shootings in the US state of Maine have left four people dead and three wounded, law enforcement said Tuesday.

Maine State Police said four people were found dead after officers responded to a home in the town of Bowdoin. Shortly thereafter, reports came in of several vehicles being struck by gunfire on a nearby highway.

Authorities believe the incidents are connected and a person of interest has been taken into custody.

The three injured victims were shot on the highway, according to Fox News.