46% of adults with hypertension worldwide unaware they have it: WHO
Majority of estimated 1.28B people with hypertension live in low- and middle-income countries.
An estimated 46% of people with hypertension, high blood pressure, worldwide are unaware that they have the condition, according to WHO.
An estimated 1.28 billion adults aged 30-79 years across the globe suffer from hypertension – two-thirds live in low- and middle-income countries.
While 42% of adults with hypertension are diagnosed and treated, the disease can be brought under control in 1 out of 5 adults (21%).
People with hypertension may not feel symptoms, so the only way to know is to get their blood pressure checked. It can be serious if not treated.
Hypertension, a major cause of premature death worldwide, is usually treated with low-cost drugs.
The disease can be reduced by eating a healthy diet, losing overweight, physical activity, and quitting tobacco.
Hypertension has increased in recent years.
The number of people with hypertension doubled to 1.28 billion between 1990-2019, while 720 million people are not receiving the treatment they need.
In addition, while the probability of hypertension in men is 37.6%, this rate is around 33% in women.
Africa has the highest rate of hypertension (27%), whereas the Americas have the lowest percentage (18%).
