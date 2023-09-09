African Union takes seat at G-20 summit in India
Leaders of world's largest economies gather in New Delhi for Group of Twenty meeting.
The African Union (AU) on Saturday formally took seat as a member of G-20 at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Spoke at Session 1 of the G20 Summit on the subject of One Earth. Highlighted the need to further human centric development, which is also something Indian culture has always emphasised on.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 9, 2023
It is with a spirit of One Earth that India has worked on initiatives such as LiFE… pic.twitter.com/lVB2OoBioI
Comoros President Azali Assoumani, the current chair of the AU, joined other leaders who have gathered in India’s capital New Delhi for the 18th G-20 summit to discuss food security, climate crisis and debt.
The G-20 India said the move was meant for a “more inclusive and more vocal" Global South and described it as a “key outcome" of the session that began on Saturday under the theme, One Earth, One Family, One Future.
The African Union is a continental body of 55 member states.
The G-20 currently comprises 19 countries and the EU, with the members representing around 85% of global GDP, and more than 75% of global trade.
