Ancient sites to visit in İzmir

27 Temmuz 2023 Perşembe, 17:40
<p><span id="docs-internal-guid-55afc563-7fff-df77-f92a-7f0d9a1c34df"><span style="font-size: 10.5pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve;"><strong>İzmir</strong>, historically known as <strong>Smyrna</strong>, was an important city in ancient Greece and holds a rich legacy. Several remaining ancient sites can still be explored in İzmir and its surrounding areas. Here's a list of some of the prominent <strong>ancient sites</strong> to see in İzmir:</span></span></p>

<p><strong><span id="docs-internal-guid-c1704180-7fff-6d1a-a9e4-83fde09e8bc3"><span style="font-size: 10.5pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve;">Kadifekale (Pagos Hill)</span></span></strong></p> <p><span id="docs-internal-guid-c1704180-7fff-6d1a-a9e4-83fde09e8bc3"><span style="font-size: 10.5pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve;">Kadifekale is an ancient hilltop fortress that dates back to the Hellenistic period. It offers a panoramic view of İzmir and has remnants of ancient Greek and Roman structures.</span></span></p>

<p><strong><span id="docs-internal-guid-07423914-7fff-f062-7526-a7483caf6883"><span style="font-size: 10.5pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve;">Claros (Notion)</span></span></strong></p> <p><span id="docs-internal-guid-07423914-7fff-f062-7526-a7483caf6883"><span style="font-size: 10.5pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve;">Claros, also known as Notion, was an ancient sanctuary and oracle site dedicated to Apollo. It was an important religious center during ancient times.</span></span></p>

<p dir="ltr" style="line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 15pt; margin-bottom: 15pt;"><strong><span style="font-size: 10.5pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;">Teos (Sığacık)</span></strong></p> <p dir="ltr" style="line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 15pt; margin-bottom: 15pt;"><span style="font-size: 10.5pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;">The ancient city of Teos is located in Sığacık, a district of İzmir. Teos was an important Ionian city known for its Temple of Dionysus and Temple of Athena.</span></p>

<p><strong><span id="docs-internal-guid-24674a75-7fff-2511-1d48-e8f8047a91bb"><span style="font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; color: #374151; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve;">Archaeological Museum of İzmir</span></span></strong></p> <p><span id="docs-internal-guid-24674a75-7fff-2511-1d48-e8f8047a91bb"><span style="font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; color: #374151; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve;">Although not an ancient site itself, the Archaeological Museum houses an impressive collection of artifacts from various periods, including those from ancient Smyrna.</span></span></p>

<p dir="ltr" style="line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 15pt; margin-bottom: 15pt;"><strong><span style="font-size: 10.5pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;">Agora of Smyrna</span></strong></p> <p dir="ltr" style="line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 15pt; margin-bottom: 15pt;"><span style="font-size: 10.5pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;">The ancient Agora of Smyrna was the heart of the city's commercial and social life during ancient times. It was a bustling marketplace and a center for public gatherings and events.</span></p>

<p><strong><span id="docs-internal-guid-bbf8da9e-7fff-b0db-79b4-319848d59a61"><span style="font-size: 10.5pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve;">Roman Theatre of Smyrna</span></span></strong></p> <p><span id="docs-internal-guid-bbf8da9e-7fff-b0db-79b4-319848d59a61"><span style="font-size: 10.5pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve;">While it's called the Roman Theatre, this ancient amphitheater was built during the Hellenistic period. It could seat around 20,000 spectators and was a venue for theatrical performances and events.</span></span></p>

<p><strong><span id="docs-internal-guid-eaef1b18-7fff-22bc-4d5d-472ca262a589"><span style="font-size: 10.5pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve;">Metropolis</span></span></strong></p> <p><span id="docs-internal-guid-eaef1b18-7fff-22bc-4d5d-472ca262a589"><span style="font-size: 10.5pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve;">Located near the modern town of Torbalı, Metropolis was an ancient city that flourished during the Hellenistic and Roman periods. The remains of a theater, agora, and other structures can still be seen</span></span></p>

