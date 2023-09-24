Apple founder's employee number and discount rate revealed

Yayınlanma: 24.09.2023 - 18:04

Güncelleme: 24.09.2023 - 18:04

Former Jackass member Steve-O, who has recently made a name for himself with his stand-up shows, revealed that Steve Wozniak, one of the founders of Apple, bought a computer with an employee discount.



Steve-O, born in 1974, whose real name is Stephen Gilchrist Glover, said, "I went to the Apple store with Wozniak (to buy a computer with Wozniak's 10 percent employee discount)."



Stating that Wozniak called the salesperson after choosing a computer in the store, Steve-O quoted Wozniak as saying, "My friend will buy a computer with my discount."



Steve-O said that the salesperson looking at Wozniak asked Wozniak, "Are you an employee?" Steve-O said that Wozniak said to the store employee, "Yes. I am an employee and I have a number. Number one," he said.



Steve-O also said, "Thanks to him, I saved a lot of money. Thank you, Wozniak."



Steve-O was known for his daring stunts on the TV show Jackass, which began airing in 2000.

