Apple founder's employee number and discount rate revealed
Stephen Gilchrist Glover, known as Steve-O on the TV show Jackass, said that Steve Wozniak, one of the founders of Apple, bought computers at an employee discount and revealed Wozniak's employee number.
Former Jackass member Steve-O, who has recently made a name for himself with his stand-up shows, revealed that Steve Wozniak, one of the founders of Apple, bought a computer with an employee discount.
Steve-O, born in 1974, whose real name is Stephen Gilchrist Glover, said, "I went to the Apple store with Wozniak (to buy a computer with Wozniak's 10 percent employee discount)."
Stating that Wozniak called the salesperson after choosing a computer in the store, Steve-O quoted Wozniak as saying, "My friend will buy a computer with my discount."
Steve-O said that the salesperson looking at Wozniak asked Wozniak, "Are you an employee?" Steve-O said that Wozniak said to the store employee, "Yes. I am an employee and I have a number. Number one," he said.
Steve-O also said, "Thanks to him, I saved a lot of money. Thank you, Wozniak."
Steve-O was known for his daring stunts on the TV show Jackass, which began airing in 2000.
En Çok Okunan Haberler
-
- Sedat Peker hastaneye kaldırıldı
- Yanlışlıkla oğlunu vuran baba yaşamına son verdi
- Dilan ve Engin Polat nasıl para kazanıyor?
- Nükleer santralı soğutacak su sıcaklığı rekor seviyede
- 'Çok ayıp! Ben olsam atarım onları partiden'
- 'Bugün Arap olarak uyandık…'
- 'Ekonominin direksiyonuna tam yetkiyle geçecek'
- Ayhan Bora Kaplan’ın servetinin kaynağı ne?
- Filenin Sultanları namağlup Paris'e gidiyor!
- CHP Ankara İl Başkanı belli oldu!