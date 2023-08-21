BA.2.86, new COVID-19 variant, detected in Israel

Yayınlanma: 21.08.2023 - 15:35

Güncelleme: 21.08.2023 - 15:35

A novel strain of COVID-19, named BA.2.86, has been detected in Israel for the first time, as reported by local media on Sunday.

Confirmation of the variant's presence comes from the Israel Public Broadcasting Organization (KAN). This marks the fourth known instance worldwide after its identification in the US, the UK, and Denmark.

It's noteworthy that due to the significant number of mutations harbored by the BA.2.86 variant, concerns have arisen regarding its potential to render vaccines ineffective. The World Health Organization (WHO) is closely monitoring the situation, reflecting its worries about this new development.

Earlier, the WHO categorized BA.2.86 as a "variant under monitoring" due to its array of mutations.