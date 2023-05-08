Biden urges Congress to ban assault weapons after Texas mall shooting

Yayınlanma: 08.05.2023 - 09:46

Güncelleme: 08.05.2023 - 09:46

US President Joe Biden on Sunday urged the Congress to pass a bill banning assault weapons after the latest shooting in Texas.

“Once again, Congress must send me a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Enacting universal background checks. Requiring safe storage. Ending immunity for gun manufacturers. I will sign it immediately. We need nothing less to keep our streets safe,” Biden said on Twitter.

Eight people were killed in a mall shooting Saturday in the Texas city of Allen, about 30 miles north of Dallas. The gunman was also shot and killed by an officer.

“Jill (Biden) and I are praying for their families and those critically injured. We’re grateful to the first responders who acted quickly and courageously,” the US president said.

“Such an attack is too shocking to be so familiar. We need more action, faster to save lives,” he added.

The shooting took place at the Allen Premium Outlets at 3.36 p.m. local time. A mall officer responded to the scene immediately and killed the suspect, Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey said.

At least seven other victims between the ages of 5 to 61 years old were hospitalized with injuries. Of them, three were in critical condition and four in stable condition, according to officials.