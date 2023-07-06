Canadian federal government suspends advertising on Facebook, Instagram, says heritage minister

Yayınlanma: 06.07.2023 - 14:32

Güncelleme: 06.07.2023 - 14:32

Canada's federal government suspended all advertising on Facebook and Instagram as its battle regarding the Online News Act continues with Google and Meta, the country's Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez said Wednesday.

"Facebook has decided to be unreasonable, irresponsible and started blocking news," Rodriguez said at a news conference, according to media reports. "This is why today we are announcing the government of Canada will be suspending advertising on Facebook and Instagram. Google, on the other hand, has been open to finding a solution," he said.

The Online News Act, C-18, was passed into law June 22 by the federal government.

It mandates that companies such as Google, Meta (formerly Facebook), and their respective platforms like Instagram, pay news organizations for each user accessing web stories through their product links.

The bill aims to support news outlets financially as advertising has largely shifted to digital platforms, significantly affecting their revenue.

Tech companies should consider C-18 as an opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to democracy by supporting free and unbiased press and actively combating misinformation, rather than perceiving it as a hindrance to their profitability, Canadian MP Martin Champoux said at the news conference.

The law is necessary to preserve democracy in Canada, he added.

The Liberal Party of Canada and the NDP have confirmed they will continue to advertise on Meta.

Google and Meta did comment on this issue.