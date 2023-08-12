China accuses US of trade rule-breaking

Beijing urges Washington 'to fulfill its commitments, abide by rules'

China on Friday criticized the US for disregarding international trade regulations and undermining globalization.

In a statement, the Ministry of Commerce said: "As an important member of the WTO, the U.S. should have taken the lead in complying with WTO rules, upholding the basic principles and core values of the WTO, and enhancing the authority and efficacy of the WTO.”

The ministry further emphasized that the WTO, as a cornerstone of international trade, should not only facilitate smooth commerce but also actively contribute to worldwide economic recovery post pandemic while fostering global peace, development, and stability.

However, the ministry expressed disappointment in the US's actions, asserting that the nation has moved in the opposite direction. "Regrettably, the U.S. did just the contrary,” the statement read.

Beijing “will continue to closely monitor the U.S. fulfillment of its obligations under the WTO,” the ministry added.


