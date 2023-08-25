China's Xi and India's Modi discuss border dispute at BRICS Summit
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg on Thursday to deliberate on their ongoing border dispute, pledging to instruct their respective officials to intensify efforts for a swift resolution.
The altercation over the 3,000-km (1,860-mile) Himalayan border, commonly referred to as the Line of Actual Control (LAC), erupted in May 2020, culminating in confrontations. This led to the deployment of numerous troops on both sides of the boundary, resulting in the loss of 24 lives.
Although 19 rounds of discussions have transpired, involving diplomats and military representatives, the standoff remains unresolved.
"During his discussion with President Xi Jinping of China, Prime Minister Modi underlined India's apprehensions regarding the unsettled matters along the LAC," stated India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra during a press briefing.
"In light of this, both leaders mutually decided to direct their respective officials to escalate efforts aimed at achieving a rapid disengagement and de-escalation," he further elucidated.
Modi emphasized that "the preservation of peace and serenity in the border regions, along with adherence to and reverence for the LAC, are indispensable for the normalization of relations between India and China," the foreign secretary conveyed.
Last year, the two leaders also held discussions on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Indonesia.
En Çok Okunan Haberler
-
- Erdoğan ailesine seslenen Kibariye: 'Götürdük malları'
- Merkez Bankası'ndan şahin faiz artışı!
- '2.5 milyon yıldır deprem üretmeyen...'
- Putin'den Prigojin'in ailesine başsağlığı
- Bekçi ve iki polis tutuklandı!
- Sadece 3 soru, katılımcıların yüzde 83'ü çuvallıyor!
- Faiz kararı sonrası Türkiye'yi neler bekliyor?
- Enflasyonu ve hayat pahalılığını kabul etti
- 'Bu senin ve Saray sosyetesinin işidir'
- Diyanet personeline yüzde 100 zam!