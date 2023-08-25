China's Xi and India's Modi discuss border dispute at BRICS Summit

Yayınlanma: 25.08.2023 - 11:06

Güncelleme: 25.08.2023 - 11:06

The altercation over the 3,000-km (1,860-mile) Himalayan border, commonly referred to as the Line of Actual Control (LAC), erupted in May 2020, culminating in confrontations. This led to the deployment of numerous troops on both sides of the boundary, resulting in the loss of 24 lives.

Although 19 rounds of discussions have transpired, involving diplomats and military representatives, the standoff remains unresolved.

"During his discussion with President Xi Jinping of China, Prime Minister Modi underlined India's apprehensions regarding the unsettled matters along the LAC," stated India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra during a press briefing.

"In light of this, both leaders mutually decided to direct their respective officials to escalate efforts aimed at achieving a rapid disengagement and de-escalation," he further elucidated.

Modi emphasized that "the preservation of peace and serenity in the border regions, along with adherence to and reverence for the LAC, are indispensable for the normalization of relations between India and China," the foreign secretary conveyed.

Last year, the two leaders also held discussions on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Indonesia.