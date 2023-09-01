Crucial importance of Turkey-EU relations emphasized by Turkish Vice resident
Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz highlighted the immense significance of Turkey-European Union (EU) relations on Thursday, underscoring their impact not only on Turkey and the EU but also on the broader region. Following a meeting with Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut, the head of the EU delegation in Turkey, and his accompanying team at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Yilmaz expressed their exchange of views on global and regional developments, with particular emphasis on Turkey-EU relations.
According to Yilmaz, these relations possess deep-rooted and multidimensional aspects, bearing vital importance, especially underlined by the tangible ramifications of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Yilmaz further emphasized Turkey's belief in the urgent necessity of removing political impediments to relations with the EU. This step, he believes, would help regain momentum in the relationship and ensure the continual availability of structural dialogue mechanisms. In this regard, he emphasized two crucial agenda items: updating the Customs Union agreement and accelerating discussions on visa liberalization.
He also conveyed Ankara's perception of the enhancement and expansion of financial cooperation with the EU as an integral element in the EU accession process. This collaboration, he said, would open doors to new opportunities, including initiatives in green transformation, digitalization, sustainable urban transport, and clean energy.
Expressing gratitude for the EU's support in the aftermath of the twin earthquakes that struck southern Turkey on February 6, Yilmaz called for the swift delivery of the aid pledged by the EU at the International Donors' Conference on March 20.
The devastating earthquakes, with magnitudes of 7.7 and 7.6, led to over 50,000 casualties and affected more than 14 million people in Turkey, as well as thousands in northern Syria.
En Çok Okunan Haberler
-
- 'Hakemlik yerine işverenin noterliği yapıldı'
- İşte meslek meslek memur maaşları...
- Memurun zam oranı belli oldu
- Koronavirüste yeni varyant. Kapanmalar mı geliyor?
- Birlikte oldukları iddia ediliyordu: Cevap geldi!
- Cildi, Çin'de incelenecek: 'Şaşkınım'
- Bir mafya üyesi anlatıyor...
- Merkez Bankası'ndan 10 puanlık faiz artışı
- Mehmet Şimşek'ten 'kura müdahale' açıklaması
- Marmara için sağanak alarmı