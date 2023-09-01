Crucial importance of Turkey-EU relations emphasized by Turkish Vice resident

Yayınlanma: 01.09.2023 - 10:01

2023-09-01

According to Yilmaz, these relations possess deep-rooted and multidimensional aspects, bearing vital importance, especially underlined by the tangible ramifications of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Yilmaz further emphasized Turkey's belief in the urgent necessity of removing political impediments to relations with the EU. This step, he believes, would help regain momentum in the relationship and ensure the continual availability of structural dialogue mechanisms. In this regard, he emphasized two crucial agenda items: updating the Customs Union agreement and accelerating discussions on visa liberalization.

He also conveyed Ankara's perception of the enhancement and expansion of financial cooperation with the EU as an integral element in the EU accession process. This collaboration, he said, would open doors to new opportunities, including initiatives in green transformation, digitalization, sustainable urban transport, and clean energy.

Expressing gratitude for the EU's support in the aftermath of the twin earthquakes that struck southern Turkey on February 6, Yilmaz called for the swift delivery of the aid pledged by the EU at the International Donors' Conference on March 20.

The devastating earthquakes, with magnitudes of 7.7 and 7.6, led to over 50,000 casualties and affected more than 14 million people in Turkey, as well as thousands in northern Syria.