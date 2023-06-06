Deadly floods in Haiti leave 42 dead, 11 missing

Yayınlanma: 06.06.2023 - 10:27

Güncelleme: 06.06.2023 - 10:27

At least 42 people have died after heavy rains lashed Haiti causing widespread flooding and landslides over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

According to the government’s disaster response agency, more than 13,000 people lost their homes and 11 are missing after torrential downpours caused damage across the country, including in the capital Port-au-Prince.

??Heavy rains started on Friday and intensified during the weekend, which have forced people out of their homes, especially in the departments of Ouest, Nippes, Sud-Est, Nord-Ouest and Centre.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry has said that he is working with local and international organizations “to tackle this latest crisis.”

“My government, in concert with national and international institutions, is adopting urgent measures to meet the demands of the times,” said Henry.

This is the latest of the tragedies affecting this country, which has been struggling with poverty, hunger, gang violence and political instability.

The Caribbean country has also been hit by several earthquakes that have destroyed its cities. In January 2010, a 7.0 magnitude earthquake killed more than 220,000 people and left Por-au-Prince devastated, and in August of 2021, Haiti experienced a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people.

Authorities have warned that the rains will continue for the next few days.