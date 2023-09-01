Deploying 'Langur' models ahead of G-20 Summit to prevent monkey disruptions"

Yayınlanma: 01.09.2023 - 12:21

Güncelleme: 01.09.2023 - 12:21

Indian authorities have implemented various measures to ensure that small rhesus monkeys do not disrupt the G-20 summit scheduled to take place in the country next week. To deter these monkeys, models resembling langurs, another species that rhesus monkeys fear, have been stationed in different parts of New Delhi.

These langur models have been strategically placed along major roads and in areas where rhesus monkeys are frequently spotted. Municipal employees have also been deployed to give the impression that these "mock" langurs are alive and active.

Additionally, efforts are underway to ensure that monkeys residing in forested areas remain within their natural habitat.

According to Satish Upadhyay, Deputy Chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council, the deployment of these cutouts over the past week has already shown positive results. "We have noticed that the monkeys have stopped venturing into areas where these mock-ups are located," Upadhyay stated.

Rhesus monkeys are known to pose a threat to civilians in many parts of New Delhi. They often roam the streets, endangering themselves and motorists, and sometimes even attacking pedestrians and residents.

Langurs, which are larger primates with distinctive black faces, are frequently employed by authorities in the city to deter rhesus monkeys.

This isn't the first instance of New Delhi using langurs to address the monkey issue during a major international event. When the city hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2010, live langurs were hired and deployed for the same purpose.