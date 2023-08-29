Elton John hospitalized after fall at home
Renowned singer Elton John, aged 76, spent the night in the hospital following a fall at his residence.
The music icon, Elton John, had a mishap at his villa in Nice, France, during the weekend, leading to his hospitalization. Fortunately, he was treated and discharged.
John's manager provided an update on the incident to TODAY.com, stating, "Elton went to a local hospital as a precaution after slipping at his home in the south of France yesterday. He was discharged immediately this morning after passing the controls and is now back home and in good health."
It's reassuring to know that Elton John is in good spirits and has swiftly returned to the comfort of his home after this unfortunate incident.
