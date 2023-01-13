EU should end its sanctions on Russia: Hungarian premier

Yayınlanma: 13 Ocak 2023 - 17:56

Güncelleme: 13 Ocak 2023 - 17:56

Hungary’s prime minister on Friday said that the European Union's sanctions on Russia due to the Ukraine war are a mistake and should be ended.

Speaking to Hungarian state radio, Viktor Orban said that if the sanctions on Russia are lifted, energy prices and inflation would fall in half.

According to Orban, a political decision must be taken by the EU bloc.

"It is certain that America won the war and Europe lost. There’s a debate over whether Russia won or lost. If we talk in terms of money, we can’t say that Russia lost too much,'' he argued.

Orban said that Hungary lacks the power to end the sanctions on its own, but that big states such as Germany or France could.

Hungary has repeatedly called on Brussels to evaluate the impact of the bloc’s sanctions on individual member states amid the ongoing energy crisis.