German football players face racist abuse

Two German football players were subjected to racial abuse on social media after a national team match against Israel.

In Thursday's EURO Under-21 Championship opener against Israel in Kutaisi, Georgia, both Youssoufa Moukoko, 18, and Jessic Ngankam, 22, missed their penalty shots.

Following the match, which ended in a 1-1 draw, both players were subject to racist and discriminatory comments on social media.

On the racist posts, Moukoko said: "If we win, we're all Germans. If we lose, then these 'monkey' comments arrive. Jessic got them, and so did I. Things like this simply do not belong in football."

On Twitter, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said: "Our national players show the best side of our modern and diverse Germany; these racist comments show the ugliest side.The racist insults against Youssoufa Moukoko and Jessic Ngankam are inhuman and disgusting."

German football’s governing body also condemned the racist remarks.

"Racist, insulting and discriminatory comments were made against some of our players after today's U21 EURO game against Israel. We fully condemn these remarks," the DFB tweeted.

Moukoko has been a Borussia Dortmund forward since 2020, meanwhile Ngankam is playing for Hertha Berlin.