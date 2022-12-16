Historic firsts implemented in 2022 FIFA World Cup

16 Aralık 2022 Cuma, 17:54

The 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will conclude on Sunday, has many historic firsts. Several new rules and applications were first introduced in 2022 Qatar.

Different region, different season

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is the first World Cup in history to be held in an Arab nation.

Due to this different region, which has a warm climate, 2022 Qatar had to be held in a different season due to the extreme temperatures the country experiences in summer. So the international football organization decided to be held between November and December when the temperatures are cooler.

More players, more substitutions

In this year's tournament, FIFA increased the team squad from 23 to 26.

FIFA defended the change by saying, "to retain additional flexibility due to the unique timing of the World Cup."

The World Cup allowed five substitutions per team with 2022 Qatar, as well.

In UEFA and several European football leagues, the number of allowed substitutions has been limited to 5 for some time, but it was a historic first for the World Cup.

The 'Goalkeeper Foot-on-the-Line' rule also applied in the 2022 World Cup.

According to this rule, goalkeepers have to have at least some part of their foot on the line during a penalty.

Advanced technological assistance:

In the previous FIFA World Cup in 2018, Video Assistant Referee (VAR) was introduced to the football community and in 2022, FIFA took technological assistance further.

'Semi-Automated Offside Technology' was a new technological assistant introduced in 2022 Qatar.

About 12 cameras, which track 29 different parts of every player's body, work to depict a possible offside and show in a 3D animation in this new technology.

Also, the balls used in the international organization include a microchip and sensors to sense every touch and movement.

The sensors became a discussed topic in the Group H game between Portugal and Uruguay. In the first goal, Cristiano Ronaldo seemed to score with a header to an assist by Bruno Fernandes. But later, the goal was given to Bruno Fernandes as the replays and ball sensors proved that Ronaldo didn't touch the ball at all.

Female Referees

Stephanie Frappart of France, Salima Mukansanga of Rwanda and Yoshimi Yamashita of Japan was confirmed first female referees to officiate games in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

French national Frappart became the first woman to officiate a FIFA World Cup men's match, the Group E game between Costa Rica and Germany, on Dec. 1.

She was assisted by two female officials, Brazil's Neuza Back and Karen Diaz from Mexico, in the match.

Morocco's historic berth

African nation Morocco made history in 2022 Qatar.

After finishing Group F, which included Croatia, Belgium and Canada, leading, Morocco defeated one of the tournament's powerhouses, Spain, in the Round of the Last 16 with penalties.

In the quarterfinals, Morocco defeated Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal 1-0 with the goal of Youssef En-Nesyri and qualified for the semifinals. They became the first African and Arab nation to reach to semifinals in World Cup history.

After their elimination at the hands of France with 0-2 on Wednesday, they will take on Croatia on Saturday for the bronze medal.