‘Interdependence is inevitable,’ Chinese premier tells French businesses

Yayınlanma: 23.06.2023 - 11:52

Güncelleme: 23.06.2023 - 11:52

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said interdependence is “inevitable” in the times of economic globalization, and that China and France should strengthen cooperation between each other’s enterprises.

Addressing businesses representatives in Paris late Wednesday, Li said China and France should “jointly maintain the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains, strengthen cooperation on innovation, and foster a sound business environment.”

Li is in Paris for the two-day Summit for a New Global Financing Pact, which is being attended by dozens of heads of state and government.

“Interdependence is an inevitable result of economic globalization, and the sound political mutual trust between China and France enables the two countries to see stability, certainty, and common development opportunities in their interdependence, rather than risks,” he said.

He called for both “firm support” of economic globalization by French businesses, and to “take action for open and win-win cooperation, and jointly maintain the stability and resilience of the industrial and supply chains between China and France and between China and Europe.”

“China will unswervingly deepen reform, expand opening up, and further ease market access in the modern service sector and others,” he promised.

Earlier, Li led the China-Germany inter-governmental consultation in tandem with an official visit to Germany.

In Berlin, he pushed back “de-coupling” attempts, saying it was the “biggest risk,” for German businesses to not cooperate.