Istanbul club Besiktas sign Kosovar attacker Milot Rashica

Yayınlanma: 17.08.2023 - 11:16

Güncelleme: 17.08.2023 - 11:16

Turkish football club Besiktas on Wednesday said they signed Kosovar attacker Milot Rashica from English club Norwich City on a four-year contract.

"Welcome to Beşiktaş, Rashica," the club said on X, formerly Twitter.

The transfer fee paid to the English club was €5.25 million ($5.71 million).

The 27-year-old signed for Norwich City from Werder Bremen in July 2021, and made 40 appearances for the Canaries.

He spent the 2022-23 campaign on loan at rivals Galatasaray, making 29 appearances and winning the Turkish Super Lig title.

His former club wished him luck, saying: "All at Norwich City wish Milot the best for the future."