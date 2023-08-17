Istanbul club Besiktas sign Kosovar attacker Milot Rashica
27-year-old signs 4-year contract with Black Eagles
Turkish football club Besiktas on Wednesday said they signed Kosovar attacker Milot Rashica from English club Norwich City on a four-year contract.
"Welcome to Beşiktaş, Rashica," the club said on X, formerly Twitter.
The transfer fee paid to the English club was €5.25 million ($5.71 million).
The 27-year-old signed for Norwich City from Werder Bremen in July 2021, and made 40 appearances for the Canaries.
He spent the 2022-23 campaign on loan at rivals Galatasaray, making 29 appearances and winning the Turkish Super Lig title.
His former club wished him luck, saying: "All at Norwich City wish Milot the best for the future."
