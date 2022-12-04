Italian premier wants to increase country's influence in Mediterranean
EU countries will not be prosperous unless their African neighbors are prosperous, says Giorgia Meloni.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Saturday that her government is steadfastly committed to enhancing its influence in the Mediterranean.
"We understand that building a shared space of wealth is the only way to effectively address pressing issues like climate change, food security, and health," she said at the 8th MED Mediterranean Dialogue Forum in Rome, hosted by the Foreign Ministry and the Institute for International Political Studies.
Meloni said there should be "virtuous collaboration" between the European Union and African nations, adding that EU countries will not be prosperous unless their African neighbors are prosperous.
“As Italy, we have been saying for a while, we cannot handle this migration flow alone, it is at an unacceptable level. Since the beginning of 2022, 94,000 unauthorized migrants have entered Italy,” said Meloni.
Italy can act as a conduit for energy between the Mediterranean and Europe thanks to its geographic location, infrastructure, spirit of cooperation and the support of its businesses, she added.
Video Haberler
- Telefon kazanma ümidiyle 100 bin lira dolandırıldı
- Enerji düştü ama enflasyon düşmüyor
- Gazetecilikten antikacılığa ilerleyen serüven
- 'Gelecekte her 4 pilottan 1'i kadın olacak'
- Doğalgazda yüzde 32 enerji tasarrufu sağlıyor
- Para ve altın olan cüzdanı sahibine teslim ettiler
- 80'lik nine ve dede Butko Zeytini'ni dalından topluyor
- Ordu kivisinden 70 milyon TL gelir
- 7 milyon TL'ye satılan araç için şoke eden rapor!
- Yer çekiminin kafa karıştırdığı 8 yerden biri Erzurum’da
En Çok Okunan Haberler
-
- 'Kalabalıkta çekilmiş' dedi
- AKP'li ve İYİ Partili vekiller yumruklaştı
- Erdoğan 3 adayın da gerisinde...
- 'İlk kez konuşuyorum' diyerek yanıt verdi
- Emekli ve memur zammı ne kadar olacak?
- Zebraların çizgileri onları at sineklerinden koruyor
- İşte Bilal’in enflasyonu
- 'Altılı Masa...'
- İYİ Partili Kürşat Zorlu'dan Hüseyin Örs açıklaması
- Yüksek kiralara uzak ilçeler de çözüm olmadı