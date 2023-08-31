Japanese premier promotes seafood consumption to alleviate radiation concerns

Yayınlanma: 31.08.2023 - 12:44

Güncelleme: 31.08.2023 - 12:44

"Let's stand by the Sanriku and Joban regions through their culinary offerings! These regions, encompassing Iwate, Miyagi, Fukushima, and Ibaraki prefectures, boast exceptional seafood and marine products. We've just enjoyed some of their exquisite offerings," Fumio Kishida stated in a video message, wherein he was accompanied by fellow colleagues during the meal.

Tokyo's proactive campaign to bolster the fisheries sector aligns with China's comprehensive prohibition on the importation of aquatic goods from Japan.

Japan commenced the release of treated radioactive water from the ailing Fukushima nuclear power plant last week. This action has triggered a vehement reaction from Beijing, with opposition factions in South Korea orchestrating protests against the decision.

"These delectable items (fine seafood and marine products) can be relished at their zenith of flavor through ekiben lunch boxes or convenient online orders," Kishida emphasized.

Earlier this week, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo partook in a seafood-infused meal during their customary weekly luncheon meeting on Monday.

This gesture is interpreted as an integral facet of the government's strategy to ensure seafood safety, aimed at encouraging individuals to reengage with aquatic products that have been shunned due to health-related apprehensions.