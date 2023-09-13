Kim Jong Un meets Putin in Russia as missiles launch from North Korea

Yayınlanma: 13.09.2023 - 10:44

Güncelleme: 13.09.2023 - 10:44

When asked whether the two leaders would talk about obtaining supplies from the North to replenish Moscow's dwindling stock of weapons and ammunition, Putin said they would discuss "all issues". Washington and its allies believe defence cooperation is a top agenda item for the meeting.



"That's why we came here," Putin said when reporters asked whether Russia would help Kim build satellites. "The leader of the DPRK shows great interest in rocket engineering; they are also trying to develop space."

DPRK is short for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea's formal name.

At the opening of the meeting with Putin, Kim said it was an unwavering position of the North to further develop its traditional friendship and ties with Russia.

"I find it an honour that the president has prepared an opportunity to meet at a special environment at the launch station which is the heart of your position as a space superpower and given us a deep understanding of the way forward," Kim said.

Kim also told Putin the Kremlin chief has his full backing in the "sacred fight" Moscow is waging "against the hegemonic forces."

"We will always support the decisions of President Putin and the Russian leadership... and we will be together in the fight against imperialism," Kim told Putin, speaking via an interpreter.



