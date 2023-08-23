Latest Updates on the Forest Fire in Çanakkale (Dardanelles)

Yayınlanma: 23.08.2023 - 14:21

Güncelleme: 23.08.2023 - 14:21

The forest fire in Çanakkale, which erupted around 11:30 am the previous day and has raged for approximately 21 hours, is currently being battled for control. As daylight broke, aerial intervention efforts were launched.

While firefighting endeavors persist, official statements continue to be issued by authoritative sources during this process.

Statement from Interior Ministry

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya reported that within the context of combating the forest fire in Çanakkale, a total of 337 households and 1251 residents from 9 villages in the area evacuated as a precautionary measure.

In a post on his social media account, Yerlikaya announced that a combined force consisting of 2,659 personnel from the Ministry of National Defense, AFAD, General Directorate of Forestry, police, gendarmerie, municipalities and special administrations, eight aircraft, 26 helicopters, 240 land vehicles, 71 water tankers and 328 other vehicles and construction equipment dispatched to the scene.

About the precautionary evacuations, Yerlikaya stated:

"72 citizens evacuated from Sarıcaeli Village Elderly Care Home and relocated to Terzioğlu State student Dormitory. As a precautionary measure, the Çanakkale-Çan highway is closed to civilian vehicle traffic. Additionally, sea transportation across the Dardanelles Strait is suspended on both sides. May our country and nation be safeguarded from all calamities. Wishing you a speedy recovery."

AFAD PROVIDES LATEST UPDATE

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) announced that 81 citizens were affected by smoke due to the Çanakkale forest fires, and 72 individuals are currently undergoing treatment.

AFAD shared the most recent situation about the efforts to extinguish the forest fires in Çanakkale via its Twitter account. In the post, they stated, "Intervention efforts to combat the forest fire in the Damyeri area continue unceasingly. A total of 2,659 personnel, eight aircraft, 26 helicopters, 240 land vehicles, 71 water tankers, and 328 vehicles and construction equipment were dispatched to the region. Out of our citizens, 81 were affected by smoke from the forest fire, and 72 individuals are currently receiving medical treatment. A total of 337 households and 1,251 residents across nine villages in the region evacuated as a precautionary measure."

MINISTER YUMAKLI: AERIAL EFFORTS UNTIL DAWN

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry İbrahim Yumaklı reported that the aerial intervention for the Çanakkale forest fire continues with seven fire brigade planes and 22 helicopters as of the early hours.

Yumaklı, in a statement shared on his social media platform, provided insight into the fire brigade's endeavors in Çanakkale.

He stated, "Our four night-operable helicopters conducted sorties until dawn. Currently, our aerial intervention involves seven firefighting aircraft and 22 firefighting helicopters. The resilient efforts of our ground forces are also ongoing."

MINISTER KOCA: 83 AFFECTED BY FIRE

Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca also furnished the following information in his recent statement on his Twitter account:

"A total of 83 people were affected by the forest fire in Çanakkale. Among them, 14 were transported to hospitals via ambulances dispatched to the scene, while 48 received outpatient care. In addition, as a precautionary measure, 21 patients were transferred by ambulances, including 13 palliative care patients from Çanakkale Mehmet Akif Ersoy State Hospital and eight patients from the chest diseases department. The scene was attended to by 74 ambulances and 4 UMKE vehicles. In Çanakkale province, 32 service vehicles with drivers assigned. Efforts to extinguish the fire are ongoing. We wish a swift recovery to the people of Çanakkale."

MINISTER YUMAKLI: A MORE FAVORABLE POSITION

Lastly, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry İbrahim Yumaklı provided the latest update on the fire.

Highlighting an improved and advantageous status compared to the previous day, Minister Yumaklı stated, "We are currently continuing our fight with eight aeroplanes, 26 helicopters, and 693 ground vehicles. Among these aircraft, one is a plane rented from Russia. Evacuations have been carried out in nine villages."

Addressing an impact of 1500 hectares of land, Minister Yumaklı announced that more comprehensive information will be provided following cooling efforts.

He revealed that due to fire, the Dardanelles Strait has also been closed to ship traffic on both sides. Moreover, aircraft remain engaged in water collection operations. Additionally, as a precaution, the Çanakkale-Çan road is closed.

Minister Yumaklı, who personally visited Çanakkale for assessments, emphasized the continuous dedication of teams to bring the forest fire under control.

HOUSES DAMAGED

Minister Yumaklı noted damage to three houses in Ulupınar and four houses in Yağcılar. He continued emphasizing that nine villages were subjected to precautionary measures, with six villages evacuated. Later in the evening, another three villages underwent evacuation. These include Kayadere, Damyeri, Belen, Ulupınar, Yağcılar, and Kalabaklı. As for the evacuated villages, approved that three houses in Ulupınar and four houses in Yağcılar sustained damage from the fire. Moreover, three additional villages, prepared for potential evacuation, were also cleared out in the evening to mitigate potential risks. These villages are Aşağıokçular, Taşlıtarla, and Kızılcaören. The proximity of Sarıcaeli village to the airport has prompted its evaluation, although no evacuation measures have been taken at this time. An elderly care home near Sarıcaeli village accommodated 41 elderly individuals in the Terzioğlu State Student Dormitory. Furthermore, 29 residents from these nine villages were also hosted in the same dormitories. Yumaklı concluded with the following statements these attachment spaces are available if required in other dormitories and locations.

ORIGIN OF THE FIRE

Addressing the origin of fire adjacent to a residential area, Yumaklı emphasized that human activity is responsible for over 90 per cent of fires. He emphasized the consequences of even a little fire, urging citizens to avoid practices that could lead to a forest fire or other forms of combustion.