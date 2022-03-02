Morning Update: overnight attack on Kharkiv and 21 killed in Kharkov
While the sounds of multiple bombings were heard in Kyiv last night, the Ukrainians started the day with the sound of sirens again. Kharkov Governor, on the other hand, announced that at least 21 people were killed and 112 injured in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkov.
In Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, the citizen woke up with a familiar voice again. From the early hours of the day, sirens began to resound from the streets of Kyiv.
According to The Guardian, local media and journalists on the ground are reporting sounds of emergency warnings throughout the city, just hours after two Russian missiles struck the TV tower, killing five people and leaving five others injured as well as knocking out some access to news and broadcasts.
Late in the evening more explosions were reported in residential neighbourhoods.
The mood in the city, however, remains defiant.
“Kyiv is bloodied but still standing,” one reporter said this morning.
Meanwhile, Russian troops reportedly landed in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, overnight.
Ukrainian authorities said at approximately 3am local time, Russian airborne troops landed and engaged in heavy fighting with Ukrainian forces.
The city, with a population of about 1.5 million, had been encircled for days and saw at least six people killed when the region’s administrative building on Freedom Square was hit with what was believed to be a missile.
Another 10 people were killed and 35 wounded by a series of missile strikes on homes and offices in the city on Tuesday. They included a long-range rocket fired at the city’s main regional administrative building, a symbol of Ukrainian statehood.
21 KILLED AND 112 WOUNDED IN KHARKIV, MAYOR SAYS
At least 21 people have been killed and 112 wounded from shelling in Ukraine’s second most populous city, Kharkiv, the regional governor has said.
Overnight, Ukrainian defence positions were “constantly under the influence of enemy fire, aviation, jet artillery, and firearms,” Oleh Sinehubov said in an update on his official Facebook page this morning.
Sinehubov said the northern and northeast sectors of the city were attacked, confirming an attack on a military hospital.
