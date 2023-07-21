Moscow put restriction on movement of British diplomats in Russia

Yayınlanma: 21.07.2023 - 12:37

Güncelleme: 21.07.2023 - 12:37

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday summoned UK charge d'affaires Tom Dodd and informed him of restrictions imposed on the movement of British diplomats in Russia.

In a statement on its website, the ministry said the deputy head of the UK diplomatic mission to Russia was told that "it was unacceptable to support the terrorist actions of Kyiv regime."

"The British side was also informed of the decision to introduce a notification procedure for the movement of employees of British diplomatic missions on the territory of our country as a response to London's hostile actions, including those hindering the normal functioning of Russian foreign institutions in the UK," the ministry said.

The accredited staff of the British Embassy in Moscow – with the exception of the ambassador, the ambassador’s advisor, the head of the consular department and the consulate general in Yekaterinburg – are required to send notifications about trips outside the 120-kilometer (75-mile) free movement zone at least five working days in advance.

The notification should contain information about the timing, purpose, type of trip, planned business contacts, accompanying persons, type of transport, places of visit and accommodation, as well as the route of the trip, the ministry said.

“We once again stressed to the British side that any of its efforts aimed at continuing the destructive line in international and bilateral affairs, attempts to demonize our country, and complicate the work of Russian foreign institutions will inevitably receive a decisive response," it said.