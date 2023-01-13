NATO to deploy surveillance planes in Romania

Yayınlanma: 13 Ocak 2023 - 17:54

Güncelleme: 13 Ocak 2023 - 17:54

NATO will deploy Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) surveillance planes to Romania to monitor Russian military activities, the alliance said on Thursday.

In order to support the Alliance’s reinforced presence in the region as well as to monitor Russian military activity, NATO prepares to send surveillance aircraft, known as AWACS to Bucharest.

"As Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine continues to threaten peace and security in Europe, there must be no doubt about NATO’s resolve to protect and defend every inch of Allied territory," said NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu.?

AWACS can detect aircraft hundreds of kilometers away, making them a key capability for NATO’s deterrence and defense posture, she added.

The aircraft are scheduled to arrive in Romania on Jan. 17.