New York City seeks 'bloodthirsty' rat czar to stop rodents running riot

04 Aralık 2022 Pazar, 12:48

The rats of New York City could soon be up against a new foe.

If Mayor Eric Adams’ team gets their way, a “somewhat bloodthirsty” person not opposed to “wholesale slaughter” will be on the prowl for the notorious critters running riot in the Big Apple.

Adams’ office recently put out an advertisement for a new “director of rodent mitigation,” or what many are calling a “rat czar.”

Whoever leads New York’s battle against “the real enemy” could earn anywhere between $120,000 to $170,000, according to the listing.

“Do you have what it takes to do the impossible?” asked the advertisement.

“A virulent vehemence for vermin? A background in urban planning, project management, or government? And most importantly, the drive, determination and killer instinct needed to fight the real enemy – New York City’s relentless rat population?”

The listing described it as a “24/7 job requiring stamina and stagecraft,” with the ideal candidate possessing a “swashbuckling attitude, crafty humor, and general aura of badassery.”

According to official data, rat sightings have surged throughout New York City in recent years, with a 71% increase recorded since 2020.

“Despite their successful public engagement strategy and cheeky social media presence, rats are not our friends – they are enemies that must be vanquished by the combined forces of our city government,” reads the listing.

“Rats will hate this job posting. But 8.8 million New Yorkers and your city government stand ready to work with you to reduce the rat population, increase cleanliness, and prevent pestilence.”