Oklahoma City Plane Crash: Investigation and Impact

Yayınlanma: 14.08.2023 - 17:26

Güncelleme: 14.08.2023 - 17:26

A plane crash occurred near the intersection of NW 63 and Broadway Extension in Oklahoma City on Sunday, August 13, 2023. The incident involved a 1962 Piper PA-24 Comanche aircraft, which was en route to Wiley Post Airport. The pilot, who was the sole occupant, sustained severe injuries and was promptly transported to a local hospital for medical care.

Currently, the crash's cause is under investigation; however, authorities are leaning towards a potential mechanical issue. Before the crash, the aircraft reportedly came into contact with power lines.

The crash resulted in power outages in the surrounding area, leading to the closure of Broadway Extension for an extended duration. The Federal Aviation Administration is presently conducting a comprehensive inquiry to ascertain the root cause of the accident.