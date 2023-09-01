Pentagon launches new website for declassified UFO information

Yayınlanma: 01.09.2023 - 10:25

Güncelleme: 01.09.2023 - 10:25

Spokesman Pat Ryder, during a press briefing, announced the Defense Department's launch of the website, www.aaro.mil, in collaboration with the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO). This website aims to offer insights into the government's efforts to comprehend and address UAPs.

Ryder explained that the website will serve as a repository for declassified and publicly approved information on resolved UAP cases, including videos and photos. He added, "The website's additional features encompass reporting trends, a frequently asked questions section, and links to official reports, transcripts, press releases, and other resources that the public may find valuable."

Ryder emphasized the Defense Department's commitment to transparency with the American people regarding AARO's UAP-related work. He stated, "The website will function as a centralized resource for all publicly accessible information concerning AARO and UAPs. AARO will consistently update the website with its most recent activities and findings as new information becomes cleared for public release."

In July, David Grusch, a former Air Force intelligence official, disclosed the government's possession of UAPs. Furthermore, a group of lawmakers recently called upon the intelligence community to provide information regarding clandestine programs related to recovering crashed UFOs and engaging in technological reverse engineering.