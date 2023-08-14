Perseid meteor shower lights up the sky

Yayınlanma: 14.08.2023 - 16:47

Güncelleme: 14.08.2023 - 16:47

The Perseid meteor shower illuminated the global skies as enthusiasts gazed upward for two sequential nights. Individuals from numerous countries reported witnessing captivating shooting stars.

REGARDED AS THE FINEST IN RECENT YEARS

Astronomers claimed that this year's Perseid meteor shower was one of the most spectacular in recent years. Reaching its peak on August 12 and 13, people worldwide witnessed the celestial spectacle of shooting stars.

HOW TO OBSERVE THE PERSEID METEOR SHOWER

If you aspire to catch the Perseid meteor shower in the forthcoming years, here are some essential pointers:

Seek out a remote location away from urban light pollution.

Bring along a blanket or a chair for comfortable seating.

Lie on your back and gaze skyward.

Exercise patience, awaiting the appearance of meteors.

With a touch of luck, you may to be blessed by seeing a few shooting stars!

The Perseid meteor shower provides an excellent opportunity to marvel at shooting stars and offers an enjoyable experience suitable for families. So, make a note on your calendar for next year's meteor showers.

All in all, the global reception of the Perseid meteor shower has been overwhelmingly positive. Enthusiasts were thrilled by the sight of shooting stars, and many shared accounts of witnessing stunning celestial displays. The meteor shower is expected to remain visible for several more days, ensuring that if you've yet to glimpse it, there's still time!