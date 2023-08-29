President states the West's failure to isolate Iran

Yayınlanma: 29.08.2023 - 14:54

Güncelleme: 29.08.2023 - 14:54

According to AFP, Raisi remarked, "The adversary pursued two strategies: isolating Iran globally and demoralizing its people. In both endeavors, they faltered. They were unsuccessful in isolating Iran."

Raisi alluded to the sanctions imposed on Iran following the United States' withdrawal from the nuclear deal in 2018 and the subsequent protests that erupted in September 2022 following the death of a young woman in custody.

The ultra-conservative President emphasized Iran's ongoing pursuit of "sanctions relief" through negotiation to rejuvenate the 2015 nuclear deal.