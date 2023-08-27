Putin institutes mandatory oath for Wagner fighters following fatal plane crash

Yayınlanma: 27.08.2023 - 10:19

Güncelleme: 27.08.2023 - 10:19

The plane crash, which occurred northwest of Moscow, prompted Western speculation that Prigozhin's death was ordered by Putin as a reprisal for his involvement in a failed mutiny against army leaders. However, the Kremlin has labeled these claims as "absolute lies," and the official confirmation of Prigozhin's death awaits the completion of genetic tests.

Putin's decree, published on the Kremlin website, stipulates that individuals engaged in activities on behalf of the military or supporting Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine must swear a formal oath of allegiance to Russia. The wording of the oath includes a pledge to strictly follow the orders of commanders and senior leaders, aligning with the Kremlin's desire to enhance control over private military groups.

Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman, dismissed allegations of Putin's involvement in the plane crash as speculative and baseless. Peskov highlighted the need for factual evidence in assessing the situation. While an investigation is underway, the Russian authorities have yet to confirm the cause of the crash or the identities of the recovered bodies.

The funeral of Yevgeny Prigozhin is anticipated to hold symbolic significance. Analysts suggest that how Putin chooses to respond could impact the narrative surrounding Prigozhin's actions and his relationship with the Kremlin. With Wagner facing a potential leadership vacuum, the future direction of the group remains uncertain.

While the Pentagon and British military intelligence deem Prigozhin's death as likely, the Kremlin maintains that the exact circumstances need to be determined through thorough investigative efforts. The crash has cast a shadow over the activities of private military contractors and raised questions about their accountability and allegiance.