Russia calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to stop combat activities

Yayınlanma: 19.09.2023 - 17:58

Güncelleme: 19.09.2023 - 17:58

Russia on Tuesday called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to stop combat activities in the Karabakh region.

“We are deeply alarmed by the sharp escalation of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. The Russian side urges the conflicting parties to stop the bloodshed, immediately cease combat activities and return to the path of a political and diplomatic settlement,” Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news conference in Moscow.

All steps for the peaceful resolution of the Karabakh problem are outlined in the set of trilateral statements/agreements by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia, which were adopted from 2020 to 2022, she emphasized.

“We would especially like to note that recently, through the efforts of Russia and other international mediators, serious prerequisites have begun to form for progress in resolving the Karabakh problem peacefully.

“We are talking about humanitarian assistance to the population of Karabakh, which has created and is creating a favorable background for restarting direct dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert,” she said.

In the current situation, the Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to fulfill its tasks, and Moscow expects that the security of our peacekeepers will be unconditionally ensured by all parties, Zakharova stressed.

The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is in constant contact with representatives of the Armenians of Karabakh and the Azerbaijani authorities in order to cease fire and return to the implementation of the aforementioned trilateral agreements at the highest level, Zakharova said.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

In the fall of 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages, and settlements from Armenian occupation during 44 days of clashes. The war ended with a Russia-brokered cease-fire.

Tensions between the two nations, however, continue despite ongoing talks over a long-term peace agreement.