Russia claims it shot down 3 Ukrainian drones over Kaluga region

Yayınlanma: 16.08.2023 - 16:03

Güncelleme: 16.08.2023 - 16:03

Russia on Wednesday claimed that it shot down three Ukrainian drones over the Kaluga region.

“Today, at about 5:00 a.m. Moscow time (0200GMT), an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack by three unmanned aerial vehicles on objects in the Kaluga region was thwarted,” a Russian Defense Ministry statement said.

The statement said that all of the drones were “timely detected and destroyed” by Russian air defense systems, adding that no damage or casualties were inflicted.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the claim, and independent verification of Russia’s claims is difficult due to the ongoing war.